A new licensing officer has been appointed by Cheshire police to help support Chester’s night-time economy and manage pub and bar licensing applications within the city centre.

Michala Kellard has stepped into the role after nine years as a response officer operating within the city centre and will now work closely with the city’s pubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

The job will also see Michala working in partnership with key organisations such as CH1ChesterBID, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Chester Pubwatch and other local groups, promoting safety and helping to maintain the city’s recently secured Purple Flag status.

Michala said: “I’m thrilled to be stepping into a new role within the city centre and I think it’s a really exciting time to be involved in promoting and protecting the reputation of Chester’s day and night-time economy.

“I’ve worked in the city for almost a decade and I’m also a local resident, so I’ve built up a lot of knowledge of the challenges and opportunities that exist at a local level and will be using all of that experience to help me in this new role.

“One of my main priorities as the new licensing officer is to continue working proactively with the range of partners and businesses in the city centre to ensure it continues to be a safe, enjoyable and welcoming place for everyone.”

The role of licensing officer has been established in Chester city centre for several years and Michala’s appointment follows the retirement of Pete Goring, who previously occupied the role for more than a decade.

Nick White, city centre manager for CH1ChesterBID, said: “Michala’s appointment as the new licensing officer is wonderful news for the city centre and we’re confident she will build on all the good work that has come before her.

“A lot of effort went in to achieving Purple Flag status from us and a whole range of other partners including Cheshire police, who have been a key player throughout that process. That’s why it’s really important we continue working closely together to maintain our new accreditation and to continue making improvements that benefit city visitors and local residents.

“We’re already looking at a range of new initiatives with Michala and her team to encourage even higher standards across the pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants in the city centre and we’re hoping to introduce some of these within the next few months.”

Sergeant Alex Jackson, from Cheshire police, added: “Michala has worked as a frontline officer for all her service within Chester and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team with all the experience she has.

“I know that, working together with our partners, we can make Chester an even more enjoyable and safe location to visit, live and work.”