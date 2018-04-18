Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Finishing touches are being made to Chester ’s new and larger Household Waste Recycling Centre more commonly known as ‘the tip’.

The Bumpers Lane facility is being relocated to a larger site next door while the existing space will be transformed into a Trade Recycling Centre.

Due to open this month it will now launch in May, with an anticipated annual throughput of 1,000 tonnes of waste equating to about 6,000 visits.

During the summer period (April 1-September 30), it will open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm at weekends.

A document supporting the planning application says the new household recycling area will be on the raised part of the site with a drive-through system incorporating ramps leading up and down to lay-bys where vehicles will stop next to recycling bins on the same level and chutes into which waste can be deposited into large containers below.

At the entrance to the recycling ramp there will be a barrier and traffic light system with an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera to allow staff to monitor activity on site.

Frequent users and those suspected of attempting to deposit non-household waste will be asked to confirm where the waste has come from by filling in a form. Information on these forms will be investigated.

The Chester site will include a Reuse shop at the front of the site with its own car park. The shops will be on-site retail outlets for reusable items collected at the three primary recycling centres selling bric-a-brac, small electrical products and some furniture (all safety tested) with the aim of increasing the amount of waste reused.

As part of the changes to the borough’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, the opening days will be reduced at secondary sites Northwich , Neston , Frodsham and Tattenhall where the facilities will be closed on two days of the week. Cheshire West and Chester Council says this is to enable the authority to meet its savings targets while maintaining the number of sites across the borough.