A hot tub company is to open a showroom at one of Cheshire’s best known garden and home centres.

Gordale, on the A540 Chester High Road in Burton, is to see a new showroom for North Wales based UK Leisure Living.

The company, which claims to have one of the largest showrooms of its kind in the UK with over 15 hot tubs on display, is to launch its first satellite operation at the garden centre later this month.

The new showroom is said to be a key part of the firm’s expansion plans which will include further showrooms opening in different parts of the north west and north Wales.

Helped by the Gordale opening, the company, which opened its doors less than three years ago, says it expects to double revenues this year from £750,000 to over £2m.

Gareth Jones, managing director, said: “We could not have wished for a better location than Gordale for our first satellite showroom.

“It is widely regarded as one of the premier garden and home centres in the region with a fantastic location and large and loyal customer following.

“We look forward to showcasing some of the world’s leading hot tub brands when we open later this month.”

Mark Scott, commercial manager at Gordale, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome UK Leisure Living to Gordale as a retail partner.

“We think that top quality hot tubs will be a great addition to our garden, home and leisure offer. Hopefully we have picked a great spot next to our busy coffee shop with stunning views over the plant area.

“We look forward to seeing the show site take shape and to working with Gareth and the team over the coming months to develop a fantastic offer for our customers.”

The hot tubs will range in price from less than £3,000 to over £20,000 and include the latest generation of swim spas for the home. The company is also a leading installer of long lasting composite decking.

Gareth added: “A lot of our customers first experience a hot tub on holiday and decide how nice it would be to have a taste of holiday at home. A hot tub is great for all the family.”

The firm plans to recruit a further six roles across sales, engineering and administration to meet the increased demand, increasing the size of the team to 16. It was named Spa Retailer of the Year in 2017.