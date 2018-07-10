Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care is Chester -born MP Matt Hancock.

His promotion came about as a result of a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of foreign secretary Boris Johnson over the Brexit row, whose role has been taken by outgoing health secretary Jeremy Hunt .

Mr Hancock, 39, who was only appointed Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport in January, was educated at Farndon Primary School , The King’s School in Chester and West Cheshire College .

Commenting on his latest appointment, he tweeted: “Really looking forward to joining @DHSCgovuk at such an important time for our great NHS . I can’t wait to get started.”

He is MP for West Suffolk, having been elected in the 2010 general election.

Before entering politics, Mr Hancock worked for his family business, as an economist at the Bank of England, and as chief of staff to the shadow chancellor of the exchequer. He holds degrees from Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

He is married to Martha with three young children and now lives in Little Thurlow, Suffolk.

He is a big fan of horse racing and even trained to become a jockey for a charity horse race in 2012, raising £10,000 and losing two stone in the process.

The MP is also an avid cricketer and plays for the Lords and Commons Cricket team. Mr Hancock once played the most northerly game of cricket on record, and succumbed to frostbite en route to the North Pole.