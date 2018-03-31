Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new homeless service launches on Sunday (April 1) but looks set to be just as controversial as the last with concerns already growing around new emergency accommodation in Blacon .

Cheshire West and Chester Council promised to replace four different providers with a single holistic support service.

ForViva, branded ‘Forfutures’, will help vulnerable people across the borough with greater emphasis on preventing homelessness in the first place.

This will include those at risk of being homeless, those without secure accommodation or ‘sofa surfing’, and people sleeping rough.

It will provide both temporary and permanent accommodation across the area, while the outreach service team will ‘continue to engage with rough sleepers and work in partnership with the voluntary sector and statutory services’.

One of the most controversial aspects of the old service in Chester was the decision to relocate the council’s homeless hostel, including emergency accommodation, from the city centre to the 36-bed Richmond Court in the residential community of Boughton .

It was perceived as too big and in the wrong place.

Now the council has confirmed its emergency accommodation will be at Howley House in Blacon, opposite Blacon Police Station, which has housed homeless people in the past.

A planning application was lodged in February to double the number of residents from seven to 14 by having two people per flat with a shared bedroom – although Forfutures says the actual number of occupants will be 12.

(Image: Hadyn Iball)

Locals are already concerned about the location, near residential properties, while people who work with rough sleepers have told The Chronicle it is too far out of the city centre although Forfutures says there will be ‘travel arrangements’ in place.

Concerned resident Kelly Fisher wrote on Facebook : “Is anyone aware that the homeless centre in Boughton being closed down and it is being moved to Blacon? The building opposite the police station by the crematorium entrance!

"I know they need a place to go but I’m not sure here is the right place. It will be over run with homeless folk from all around Chester and maybe even further. What about us locals, don’t we get a say what happens where we live? It’s a joke.”

An objector to the planning application wrote: ”The proposed variation which plans to increase the number of occupants by 100% from seven residents to 14 in such a small complex would clearly result in overcrowding of the site.

“The impact of previous Howley House residents on the local area for over 10 years surely evidences the distress and misery we have had to endure. This will only exacerbate with such a dramatic increase in the frequency of occupants with it now being even shorter term accommodation.”

CWaC claims Forfutures has engaged with local neighbours and discussed their concerns while adding the property will be staffed 24/7 and a management agreement put in place to provide assurances.

A ‘seamless transition’ to the new borough-wide service is promised but may take longer than many expected.

Richmond Court will continue to be used for emergency accommodation throughout April due to the ‘unseasonably cold weather’ and the ‘forecast for the Easter weekend for very low temperatures and possibly snow’.

Reflecting confusion being expressed privately about how the new service will work, Tory councillor Eveleigh Moore Dutton (Con, Tarporley ) tweeted: “A lot of uncertainty and rumours.”

Homeless charity Share, which has a shop in Northgate Street and carries out outreach work with rough sleepers, was asked what was known about the new service.

Chair Debra Webb said: “We have heard a couple of things in the original planning stage but are waiting for a formal announcement from the new service provider Forfutures to see if they are coming to fruition or not.”

Another worry spoken behind-closed-doors concerns a promised improvement in day services with the hope of getting rough sleepers out of the cold, engaging in productive activities and developing working relationships with staff.

Forfutures said in a statement to The Chronicle: “A day centre service has not been part of the service provision since 2014 and was not part of the contract awarded by CWaC to ForViva. Over the next 12 months, as the four previous contracts are transformed into one dedicated service, Forfutures will be inviting stakeholders to share ideas and feedback about the service and this will help inform future developments.

“Forfutures will co-ordinate the work of the third sector and support of volunteers to help provide meaningful activities to address social isolation and offer opportunities to learn new skills.”

However, advice and information hubs will be set up in Chester, Ellesmere Port , Northwich and Winsford to provide access to immediate support while flexible support at locations and times that works for clients will continue.

Janet Lawton, strategic homeless lead for Forfutures, whose housing association's annual contract is worth £2.35m, said: “Over the past six months our team has worked closely with Cheshire West and Chester Council, the existing service providers and partners to ensure as smooth a transition as possible in April.

“We have the opportunity to refresh the approach to supporting those who are amongst the most vulnerable in society and will be working with staff, customers and partners to make improvements to the current services.

“The service delivered by Forfutures will bring a fresh approach to homeless support in the borough including increasing the support available to people to prevent them becoming homeless.”

“There are a number of voluntary and faith organisations that offer support for the homeless within the borough already and we do recognise the need to increase levels of day provision for users of this service. We are looking to incorporate this into our new service going forward and I would urge people to make sure they have their say in our consultation.”