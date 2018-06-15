Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People with dementia, their carers and professionals came together to launch a new memory café at the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port during Dementia Action Week (May 21-27).

The Safe Harbour Memory café event was supported by retired nurse and recently elected Ellesmere Port councillor Mike Edwardson, who is keen to tackle social isolation and feels the new café will be a big step forward in this issue.

Cllr Edwardson said: “It was a pleasure to be at the launch of Safe Harbour memory café as part of Dementia Action Week. These cafes can really help improve people’s quality of life.

“They give people with the condition and their carers the opportunity to socialise with others in similar situations and tackle social isolation.

“They’re also a great source of information and guidance which can help people to live well with the condition.”

Caroline Hebblethwaite, Dementia Café coordinator from the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “This Dementia Action Week we asked people to come together to unite against dementia by taking actions, big or small, to improve the everyday lives of people affected by dementia.

“In the UK, one person develops dementia every three minutes and almost everyone knows someone whose life has been affected.

“Yet too many people face the condition alone without adequate support.

“This is such a lovely new venue for a Memory Café and holds such promise to reach out to so many in Ellesmere Port who are affected by dementia.

“It will offer not only support but also fun and companionship. A similar link with Chester Zoo has been so successful.

“The Memory Café gives people with dementia and their carers the opportunity to share company, activities and support with others who understand and access to one to one support from Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Advisers.

“With 17,583 people living with dementia in Cheshire and 1,000,000 people predicted to have the condition in the UK by 2025, it’s vital that people learn about dementia and the small actions they can take to support those living with the condition.”

Helen Truss, who lives in Ellesmere Port and has cared for her mother-in-law with dementia for nearly two years. attended the launch and said: “It is great for Joan to go to cafés as she feels like she has had a day out but it also does a lot for me too.

“It makes me realise that I am not alone as a carer and is a fun couple of hours when I can just relax and chat to other carers.”

Graham Boxer, head of museums for the Canal and River Trust, said: “Several of the museum’s staff have joined over 2.4 million others in the UK by becoming Dementia Friends, through awareness sessions from Alzheimer’s Society.

“Alzheimer’s Society asked people to consider actions we can all take to create a dementia-friendly world.

“We are happy to play our part by helping to develop the new café and becoming a dementia-friendly venue.

“As well as enjoying the museum, we also hope that visitors will feel the benefits of being by the water.”

The Harbour Memory Café, held at the National Waterways Museum monthly from 10.30am-noon on the fourth Friday in the month, is supported by Alzheimer’s Society.

Just call 0300 369 0570 to find out more or pop in to the next one on Friday, June 22.