Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new headteacher at an Ellesmere Port school has reinvigorated staff and governors, Ofsted believes.

The conclusion was reached at Sutton Green Primary on Armthorpe Drive, Little Sutton by Her Majesty’s Inspector (HMI) Amanda Stringer following a short inspection.

Her visit was the first short inspection carried out since the school was judged to be ‘Good’ in November 2013.

During her inspection the HMI undertook activities including speaking with staff, governors, pupils and parents and visiting classrooms.

There is no change to the school’s ‘Good’ rating, the inspector explained, although she told headteacher Daniel Armer, who took over at the start of the academic year, she had identified priorities for improvement which the school was advised to deal with.

Senior staff had not been swift enough in their actions to tackle the areas for improvement identified at the previous inspection she felt. These had included developing detailed plans for improvement, making rigorous checks on teaching and sharing effective practice.

There has been a decline in pupils’ achievement in mathematics, particularly in key stage 2 and their progress in both reading and writing was not satisfactory and was below the national average at the end of key stage 1.

But she told Mr Armer: “The positive impact that you have made since your recent appointment at the start of the academic year has reinvigorated staff and governors. You have ignited a new passion for learning in pupils.

“You are well supported by your leadership team and embody the motto of the school: ‘Together helping every child.’”

The head has ‘accurately identified the key priorities for improvement’ and is making changes to the way that staff teach mathematics.

Staff appreciate opportunities to work with other colleagues, including in other schools, sharing good practice and checking that their judgments about pupils’ achievements are correct.

A culture of open and professional dialogue is developing and senior staff work with the local authority to bring about the changes that are beginning to improve outcomes for pupils.

However some teaching is still not effective enough although it is too soon to measure the effect of the changes Mr Armer has made.

Governors use their skills, knowledge and expertise to hold senior staff to account and have ‘high expectations’. They ensure that the actions which are being taken are leading to improvements.

Parents and carers spoken with during the inspection and those who responded to Ofsted’s online questionnaire, Parent View, were ‘extremely positive’ about the school and all would recommend Sutton Green.

Typical comments were ‘It’s a happy school. Staff are very approachable and can’t do enough for the children.’

Parents of pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities praised highly the help and care that they receive as a family.

The children at Sutton Green are said to be ‘polite and well mannered’ and older pupils take their responsibilities seriously as members of committees and as role models for the younger pupils.

Pupils enjoy the many clubs that they can attend and they feel listened to and valued and are proud of their school.

Pupils who spoke with the inspector commented “The best thing about our school is when we do things together.”