Travel firm easyBus is launching a new bus service to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The new service will connect the airport directly with Chester , Wrexham, Oswestry, and Shrewsbury.

From Monday, May 14, there will be 16 departures each day and seats start from just £4.99 one-way. The earlier passengers book, the more they save.

The new route is in addition to easyBus’ existing service to Manchester Airport which has been operating for nearly 18 months.

Andrew Martin, the easyBus franchisee, said: “Until now there have been no public transport links to Liverpool John Lennon Airport from West Cheshire and North Wales, so we are delighted to launch our new easyBus service to Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Wrexham and Chester, providing a simple, low cost way to access the Airport and help keep passengers' holiday costs down.

“We have been already operating a successful service to Manchester Airport for the last 18 months so our new service to Liverpool Airport is a natural progression.

"Good bus links to airports are vital for both leisure and business travellers and we are pleased to be providing this service to the community.”

Robin Tudor, head of PR for Liverpool John Lennon Airport, commented: “Thousands of passengers travel to Liverpool John Lennon Airport each year from areas served by this new bus service which will now give travellers an attractive alternative to the car or taxi.

"Likewise tourists wanting to visit Chester can now fly to Liverpool knowing there is direct, easy, onward access from right outside the airport terminal.”

■ easyBus airport transfers are provided in distinctive branded minibuses and are available to everyone, whoever you fly with. Bookings can be made on the website .