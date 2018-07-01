Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer 2018 will see the unveiling of the all new Palm Court restaurant, bar and piano lounge at the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa.

Palm Court, which officially opens on Friday, July 20, will deliver a range of menus from breakfast to brunch and afternoon tea to dinner.

Harold Nelson, chairman of Nelson Hotels, said: “We identified the need for a restaurant which would be suitable for all occasions and all guests.

“Our vision was to create more than just a restaurant and so Palm Court will cater throughout the day and appeal to all dining requirements from casual to special occasion. The venue will be unique to the region, welcoming and friendly, while offering the highest quality of food, drink and service.”

Led by group executive chef Paul Prescott and under the helm of award-winning head chef Dion Jones, all menus have been crafted to deliver quality product, sourced locally and cooked simply.

Afternoon tea will be a key offering at Palm Court, and a wide variety will be available under the themes – Prosecco, Laurent Perrier, Cocktail and Celebration, among others,

The Celebration afternoon tea will include a specially-baked cake, and the Cocktail afternoon tea will feature tea-based cocktails. All available teas are locally sourced speciality loose leaf teas, and a signature unique blend is in the process of being blended.

For more casual dining, Palm Court will offer an all-day menu available until 9pm, while the à la carte menu served at lunch and dinner in the main restaurant will focus on modern British and European cuisine.

This will include confit Anglesey rainbow trout, crab creme fraiche, carrot and brown crab puree, pickled carrot and puffed wild rice as well as pan seared Welsh bavette of beef, buttered mash, onion and onions, watercress and beer jus.

Palm Court will also bring back a more traditional style of service with their gueridon trolley showcasing special flambé dishes and a fine selection of local cheeses.

The £1.5 million dining venue has been designed by award-winning interior design consultancy Lister Carter.

With an impressive glass ceiling, the space has taken inspiration from a Victorian Palm House, bursting with the greenery of the Kentia Palm tree. The intimate restaurant and bar blends exposed industrial style metalwork and brickwork with luxurious crystal chandeliers, antique mirrors and bronze fretwork.

A mix of marble and wood tables, comfortable leather and velvet chairs and plush sofas offer the customer a sumptuous experience whether for morning coffee or evening cocktails.

One of the main focal points of Palm Court is a black Yamaha baby grand piano set amidst bubbling fountains and lush palm trees which boasts thousands of self-playing songs.

Palm Court is also home to an exclusive ‘wine cave’ with floor to ceiling wine racks showcasing Laurent Perrier Champagnes and housing almost 100 different varieties of old and new world wines and Champagnes along with specially selected, fine cellar wines.

Palm Court restaurant, bar and piano lounge will be open seven days a week, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, as well as cocktails, speciality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and light bites every Monday through to Saturday, and the Grosvenor Pulford’s renowned roast carvery on Sundays.

For more details, visit the website .