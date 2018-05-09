Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A born and bred Scouser with a degree in electronics has been announced as the new Dean of Chester based at the cathedral.

The Venerable Dr Tim Stratford takes over from The Very Rev Professor Gordon McPhate , who retired last autumn.

Tim, who grew up in Huyton, Liverpool, is currently the Archdeacon of Leicester and a published author on worship and mission.

He served the late David Sheppard as his personal chaplain during the years when David was Bishop of Liverpool and very active as a national leader.

Tim started his working life as a qualified electronic engineer for Lucas CAV in its research and development section. He studied theology at Oxford and was ordained in 1986.

Tim has significant experience of urban and rural communities, diverse cultures and faith traditions having worked on some of Liverpool’s largest estates during his time as Rector of Kirkby and as a vicar in Norris Green and while working in the Diocese of Leicester, where he holds his current post.

Tim said: “I am delighted to be joining the cathedral and Diocese as Dean of Chester. When I was growing up in Liverpool, Chester was the historic city ‘over the water’ where we could go for a treat and a day out. The opportunity to get to know the city and county of Cheshire from the inside and to make a difference will be a privilege.

“The cathedral is a beautiful and historic building in the centre of the city that draws people to visit. But it is more than that too.

"It is a place where people can encounter the presence of God and get a sense of the things that ultimately matter beyond the here and now. I hope that over the years I serve as Dean the cathedral will grow strong as a sign of our spiritual futures and heritage.”

The Bishop of Chester, Rt Rev Dr Peter Forster , said: “Archdeacon Tim Stratford has had an outstanding ministry in a variety of posts. He will receive a warm welcome as he returns to the North West. The post of Dean will draw together his evident gifts in leadership, worship, pastoral care and administration. This is an exciting opportunity both for Tim, and for Chester Cathedral.”

Acting Dean Canon Jane Brooke said: “Speaking on behalf of the cathedral I want to say how delighted we are that Tim will be the next Dean of Chester. Tim brings considerable knowledge and experience to the post and the cathedral clergy are looking forward very much to working with him.”

Tim is married to Jen and they have three adult children and one grandson. He will take up his new role and be installed as the Dean of Chester on September 8.