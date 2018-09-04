Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A born and bred Scouser with a degree in electronics will be installed as Dean of Chester this Saturday (September 8).

The Venerable Dr Tim Stratford, 57, takes over from The Very Rev Professor Gordon McPhate , who retired last autumn.

His installation at Chester Cathedral coincides with the Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a ceremony beginning at 2.30pm.

Clergy and parishes have been invited.

Tim, who grew up in Huyton, Liverpool, was the Archdeacon of Leicester and a published author on worship and mission.

He served the late David Sheppard as his personal chaplain during the years when David was Bishop of Liverpool and very active as a national leader.

Tim started his working life as a qualified electronic engineer for Lucas CAV in its research and development section. He studied theology at Oxford and was ordained in 1986.

He has significant experience of urban and rural communities, diverse cultures and faith traditions having worked on some of Liverpool’s largest estates during his time as Rector of Kirkby and as a vicar in Norris Green and while working in the Diocese of Leicester, where he holds his current post.

Tim said on being appointed: “I am delighted to be joining the cathedral and Diocese as Dean of Chester. When I was growing up in Liverpool, Chester was the historic city ‘over the water’ where we could go for a treat and a day out. The opportunity to get to know the city and county of Cheshire from the inside and to make a difference will be a privilege.

“The cathedral is a beautiful and historic building in the centre of the city that draws people to visit. But it is more than that too.

“It is a place where people can encounter the presence of God and get a sense of the things that ultimately matter beyond the here and now. I hope that over the years I serve as Dean the cathedral will grow strong as a sign of our spiritual futures and heritage.”

Tim is married to Jen and they have three adult children and one grandson.