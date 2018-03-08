Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester has a brand new clothing shop, after a new store officially opened its doors today (Thursday, March 8).

Established nautical chain Crew Clothing opens in the place of the former Alfresco café and deli on St Werburgh Street in the city centre.

It specialises in smart, casual everyday wear and features coloured wooden shelves and a classic navy and white stripe theme throughout.

Customers who attended today's opening were treated to exclusive special offers and sweets to mark the occasion.

Crew Clothing started life as a windsurfing shop in Devon and has been popular with both men and women since the 1990s.