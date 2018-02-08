Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nautical clothing chain will take the place of a longstanding coffee shop in Chester city centre.

Café and deli Alfresco had been a mainstay on St Werburgh Street for several years before it recently closed its doors - but it won't be sitting empty for long.

Established British fashion brand Crew Clothing, which specialises in smart, casual everyday wear is set to move into the premises next month, with an opening date of March 8.

The new store features coloured wooden shelves and a classic navy and white stripe theme throughout.

A spokesperson told The Chronicle that there will be a a series of events held in the run up to the shop's opening, which will include exclusive special offers and sweet treats.

Crew Clothing started life as a windsurfing shop in Devon and has been popular with both men and women since the 1990s.