Clothing retailer Joules opens its first pop-up store on Broughton Retail Park tomorrow (Thursday, March 29).

The new store officially opens at 9am and is rewarding shoppers with exclusive discounts, gift cards and goodie bags just in time for Easter.

And as well as there being 15% off everything over the Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday to Sunday, staff will also be handing out free gift cards to the first customers in the queue – with £200 for the first in line, £100 to the next ten shoppers and £50 for the 10 after that.

Joules, known for its statement prints and funky florals, is hugely popular for its seasonal fashion and accessories for men, women and children as well as a range of homeware.

The Broughton store will also offer a click and collect service on Joules’ full product range, for shoppers to order online and pick up the next day.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton Retail Park, said : “ Joules is the latest in a long line of new arrivals and represents another first for North Wales – having opened the region’s first Clogau just earlier this month.

“We’re always looking to invest in the centre and recruit the retailers we know our shoppers want. I’m sure the store will be hugely popular, especially over Easter weekend with brilliant discounts and goodie bags on offer."

The shopping park's latest launch follows the Clogau opening this month, as well as Footasylum, EE and The Body Shop last year.

