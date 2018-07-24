Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a massive hello to Chester and to introduce their selection of wines, Whitmore and White are holding a grand wine tasting at Chester Cathedral on September 20.

This award-winning independent wine merchants and delicatessen recently opened in the city’s Godstall Lane.

The wine tasting evening will take place in the spectacular setting of the Cathedral’s South Transept.

Tom Scargill, manager at Whitmore and White’s Chester store, will host the evening together with other members of their knowledgeable team to showcase their wide range of wines and spirits, including the city’s own Chester gin.

All drinks will be available to try throughout the evening.

There will also be a chance to sample their very own Whitmore Gin, a hand-crafted gin which reflects Whitmore and White’s quality and good taste.

Owner Joe Whittick said: “We have a terrific selection of wine and spirits on our shelves and we understand that it’s not always easy to choose a bottle if you don’t know what’s inside.

“We only stock products that we have tried ourselves and love – we want to share this experience with our customers.

“This tasting is a fantastic opportunity to explore new wines, to learn more about what we do, and to get to know our friendly team on the night.”

Tom, a true Cestrian, is excited to show what’s on offer in his shop. He added: “I’ve been doing tastings for over 10 years now and I still get a buzz from talking about wine.

“This flagship tasting event is a great way for us to display our portfolio of wines in a relaxed atmosphere and to get to know our customers better.

“Guests can turn up any time after 7pm and the team will be on hand to provide information on our drinks to make it a fun and interesting evening for wine connoisseurs and for those who just want to learn a little bit more.”

The event is taking place on Thursday, September 20 at 7pm until 9.30pm.

Tickets are £15 per person and can be booked online at www.whitmoreandwhite.co.uk or in store.

Special discounts will also be available on the night for ticket holders.

Whitmore and White opened their doors in Chester in June following the success of their existing stores in Heswall, Frodsham and West Kirby.

They were crowned Taste Cheshire’s Best Delicatessen in 2016 and 2017.