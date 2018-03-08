Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travelodge has revealed more details about its forthcoming new city centre hotel which will open later this year with new premium comfort rooms.

A conversion of offices in Windsor House, Pepper Street, is currently under way after planning permission was granted last June.

The 112-bed hotel will include a ground floor bar and restaurant and roof-top extension.

Chester Windsor House Travelodge is part of a 20-hotel expansion programme representing a total £240m for third party investors and 550 new jobs. It will be the company’s third hotel in the city with existing outlets at the amphitheatre and Mickle Trafford .

A spokesperson said: “Chester Windsor House Travelodge – a 112-room hotel with bar café and on-site parking – represents an investment of £13 million for third party investors and will create 30 new jobs. It is the fifteenth Travelodge to operate in Cheshire.

“This hotel will also be the first Travelodge in the city to offer SuperRooms, the UK’s first budget premium economy room which dials up the comfort factor for business and leisure customers who want the extra choice of a more premium room.

“The stylish SuperRoom has everything that you would expect from Travelodge but with lots of new additional creature comforts. It has been styled in a modern residential décor scheme, creating a home from home feel. It features a new dream-light colour scheme which includes tones of calming blue, warm beige and tranquil taupe, as well as blackout curtains, creating a relaxing atmosphere for a restful night’s sleep.”

Chief executive Peter Gowers said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates Travelodge’s continued investment in the UK. Despite the uncertainty caused by Brexit and economic pressures, the UK budget hotel market remains attractive. We are delighted to be opening 20 hotels this year which includes our third Travelodge in Chester.

“Much of our recent success has been driven by our investment in quality and growing appeal to business customers. Our new hotels increasingly serve business locations and more and more customers are choosing our new SuperRooms. The opening of our largest ever new build hotel this year, in the financial district of the city of London, shows just how far Travelodge has travelled since we opened our first 20-room hotel by the side of the A38 in 1985.”