Security patrols over the festive season are among the benefits of a new business improvement district (BID) covering businesses in the Bumpers Lane area of Chester.

Businesses voted ‘yes’ to create West Chester Commercial BID that will cover Sealand Industrial Estate and West Chester Employment Park for the next five years.

Agreeing to pay a local levy on top of their business rates will mean an investment worth nearly £500,000 to enhance the trading environment for customers, company owners and staff with a greener landscape and improved security.

Over Christmas this has meant security patrols monitoring the estate and a rapid text service allowing businesses to share real time information, warnings and messages across the estate around-the-clock.

This private sector-led investment will also deliver improvements in image, signage and business support.

It is being managed by environmental organisation Groundwork as part of its growing portfolio of BID projects, which are supporting a range of commercial, industrial and town centre locations to deliver sustained improvements for their trading environments. It is separate to the BID that covers Chester city centre.

The development of the project was a partnership between local businesses, Groundwork and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

West Chester Commercial BID chairman Jordi Morell was instrumental in flying the flag for change on Sealand and West Chester Employment Park and is delighted that all of the hard work has paid off.

He said: “It is excellent that the businesses here have truly embraced the BID, and a success at the ballot now means that we will all be able to benefit from the essential services that a BID will deliver and see the business park improve as a result.”

Jane Hough, BID project manager at Groundwork, commented: “I am absolutely delighted that Sealand and West Chester Employment Park has been successful in securing a Business Improvement District and that Groundwork can now work with the companies in the West Chester Commercial BID area to develop a brighter future.

"We have lots of exciting projects planned going forward over the next five years and we will look forward to making a real difference for those that work and trade here."

Councillor Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, is just as enthusiastic.

He said: “It is absolutely fantastic to see the businesses on Sealand and West Chester Employment Park taking control and creating a future that is in their own hands. The council will be delighted to support all companies on the park with regards to the improvement of any opportunities that will boost both trading and employment for West Chester Commercial BID.”