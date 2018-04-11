Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company that owns easyJet will be the owners of a new 109-bed hotel being built in Chester city centre .

Today easyHotel announced that it had agreed to acquire the freehold on the Forest Street site, subject to planning permission.

Planning shouldn’t be an issue as Craigleith Property Group secured an amendment on the original planning consent in February.

Back in 2007 permission was granted for a seven-storey 65-bed hotel leading to the demolition of an office building but the hotel scheme stalled due to the credit crunch.

Now the number of beds has been increased to 109. And the project will be delivered to easyHotel ready for business in an investment worth £7m.

A statement from easyHotel said: “Located on Forest Street, the site is ideally situated just 500 metres from Chester Railway Station and close to the centre of this historic walled city.

"A popular tourist destination, Chester is well known for its well preserved Roman forts, walls and amphitheatre with a number of major leisure attractions nearby including Chester Zoo , Chester Racecourse, Chester Castle and Tatton Park .

“The city is a busy shopping destination with a thriving business park, well-known as a specialist hub for financial services and biotech businesses.

“The brownfield site will be developed into a purpose-built hotel that is expected to open in 2019.”

Agent Brian O’Connor, of Lichfields, on behalf of applicants Craigleith Property Group, said after the amended planning consent was granted: “Following demolition of the office block in 2008 the previous developer suffered financial difficulties and was unable to continue with the development.

“After working closely and constructively with council officers we are pleased to be able to now deliver an acceptable scheme for the site.

“This new application makes minor amendments to the hotel scheme approved in the original application.

“The new hotel will provide a vital service, regenerate this long-term derelict site, which is long overdue, and help to generate further use of the facilities and services currently provided in the city.”

Construction work is expected to begin soon.