Motorists who illegally drive in bus lanes around Chester could find themselves receiving a £60 fine because cameras may be watching from on high.

The latest camera to be installed covers a section of bus lane in Upper Northgate Street where the traffic flow was reversed to make it easier for buses to access the new bus interchange.

People have witnessed unauthorised vehicles not only using the short bus lane but even travelling in the wrong direction, posing a serious danger as they head towards oncoming traffic.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has also introduced the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology at the new bus interchange to deter motorists from using the bus lane slip road off the inner ring road.

There are camera warning signs across the city although it seems unlikely cameras are present at every location.

CWaC says the cameras, which read the vehicle number plate, are there to discourage irresponsible drivers who wilfully ignore traffic regulations and drive in bus lanes, slowing up public transport users. The recorded digital images are checked by trained officers.

Transgressors receive a £60 Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days. It’s worth noting that most of the existing bus lanes can also be used by taxis and cycles.

Unauthorised driving in bus lanes is also a criminal offence and police still have the power to prosecute.

CWaC says cameras will cover the following bus lanes in the first phase of its programme:

■ Chester Bus Interchange Access (off St Oswald’s Way)

■ Upper Northgate Street

■ Wrexham Road

■ Hough Green

A second phase is likely to include:

■ Sealand Road

■ Love Street

Maria Byrne, the council’s director of place operations, said: “We’re using bus lane cameras to help us to manage the highway network, and encourage more people to cycle and use public transport, as buses can travel more quickly around the city.

“The vast majority of motorists do follow the rules but there is a selfish and irresponsible minority who drive in bus lanes, slowing up buses and disrupting other road users.

“We’re currently setting up all our back office systems and the additional enforcement will be introduced in phases later this summer. More information about the start dates will be available soon.”