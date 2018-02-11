Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A company in Chester and Cheshire West is giving people the chance to dog-sit while their owners are on holiday.

Barking Mad Chester and Cheshire West offers dog-loving people the chance to take in a pooch on a temporary holiday, allowing you to enjoy the social aspects of going out walking and the company of a wagging tail at home. You would also become a member of the Barking Mad family of hosts which meet periodically at organised events.

Peter and Bianca Leaver have become the proud owners of Barking Mad Chester and Cheshire West.

They have both kept dogs themselves for many years and they know only too well how difficult it can be to find the right care for them. When they found and used Barking Mad for their own dog Fletch, he came home fit and well and very happy. Bianca and Peter were so impressed that they decided to buy the company and they are now here to offer that same care service for your beloved friend.

The couple is passionate about safeguarding the emotional and physical health and well-being of your dog, while you are away from them. Peter and Bianca say they recruit and train only the kindest and most nurturant hosts into their team.

Peter and Bianca take this otherwise informal arrangement and make it safe, insured and easy to take part in without costing you a penny. As a dog holiday host, you provide a loving home environment where your doggy visitor relaxes and feels at home. Regular exercise and companionship is your part of the deal, the transport is dealt with by Peter and Bianca. There is no need to worry about paperwork or dealing with the customer yourself because Peter and Bianca take care of this. All you need to do is meet up with Peter and Bianca and you agree together; the type of dogs you like and when you are available to look after them.

If you would like to find out more about becoming a Barking Mad Host please call Peter and Bianca Leaver on 01244 478482.