Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic market town hopes to become one of the most up to date areas of Cheshire by putting itself in people’s pockets.

The initiative has seen the launch of the Neston Life mobile app now available to download free from app stores for both smartphones and tablets.

The app is said to bring together the very best of the town centre and its surrounding villages including Little Neston, Ness, Burton, Willaston and Parkgate, Cheshire’s only coastal resort.

It has been developed by Carrie Spacey, editor of the town’s local news website AboutMyArea CH64 in partnership with Martin Haley from Leicestershire based EaziApps.

Designed to connect local people, organisations, businesses, restaurants and services, the feature includes local news, weather, traffic, special offers, digital loyalty cards, what’s on and more, ‘all in one handy app with dynamic content, constantly updated’ according to Carrie.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Carrie, who has previously served as chairman of Neston’s Chamber of Trade and as a town councillor, explained: “AboutMyArea was launched here exactly 10 years ago and has gone from strength to strength as a vital tool in keeping people up to date with what’s going on in the area.

“With more and more people accessing information using mobile devices, we felt the time was right to introduce another member of the family to help local people and visitors find what’s available in Neston.

“We’re very excited to bring this helpful innovation to Neston which is already rightly proud of its community spirit. We hope that it brings residents, local organisations, businesses and visitors together even more.”

David Clarke, current chairman at the chamber of trade, added: “The business landscape in Neston is becoming ever more distinctive and positive. Already home to a number of independent shops, it has benefited in recent years from several innovative and popular businesses opening.

“Social media is key for independent businesses to engage with their existing customers and to connect with new people. The Neston Life app will be revolutionary for a town the size of Neston in creating a platform that allows local businesses to connect with Local People.

“If Carrie puts in half the effort she has done with About My Area it will be an outstanding success.”

As well as bringing businesses and customers together, Neston Life is also intended to support the activities and events of local community organisations.

Many local groups are already said to be listed on the app with others invited to get in touch to ensure their details and dates are added or updated as required, both on the app and the AboutMyArea website.

Gareth Prytherch, manager of Neston Community Youth Centre, said: “We are really looking forward to working with the Neston Life app to ensure that the fantastic work going on in our community can reach as many people as possible.

“The ability to get relevant information directly to the people that want it will enable us to communicate even more effectively.”