Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walking on Chester Meadows it’s nice to dream about owning one of those luxurious properties overlooking the River Dee .

And anyone taking a stroll there lately can’t fail to have noticed a new complex of palatial pads being created atop the river bank – but you’d better have deep pockets.

One of the apartments sold last October for a guide price of £755,500.

The unique development at Dee Hills Park is said to combine the best of an original Grade II-Listed Georgian house and contemporary new build to incorporate 10 luxurious river-facing apartments.

Eight apartments are located throughout the ground and first floors of these two buildings, each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate utility room, bespoke SieMatic kitchens, open plan or separate living rooms opening on to large private terraces and balconies.

Two duplex penthouses are being created within the new build element of the development. Each will have four bedrooms, walk in dressing room, three bathrooms, separate utility room, bespoke SieMatic kitchen and again open plan living rooms opening on to large private terraces and balconies, but this time over two floors.

The apartments have been designed by award-winning designers and developers Lister Carter.

A spokesperson said: “The interior and exterior spaces have been honed to create the last word in luxury living, with style and design working alongside the latest technologies to deliver energy efficient heating, lighting and glazing.

“In style, the architecture honours the past history of the site and the magnificence of its position over the Dee, to create a crisply elegant new riverside icon.”

Dee Hills Park is approached via a private road, with secure gated access, electronic door entry system and secure underground parking for a minimum of two cars per apartment with direct lift access to all entrance floors. The apartments are set within south-facing private landscaped gardens with direct river access and frontage.

The development is within walking distance of Chester city centre , just a two minute stroll to Waitrose and a five minute walk to Grosvenor Park . Chester Railway Station is only ten minutes walk by foot with good access to the motorway network.

For more information, contact estate agent Savills.