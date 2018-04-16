Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A developer has been forced to wait another month for an answer on whether he can build up to 40 homes close to Winsford Academy.

Roland Finney, from Winsford, wants to build eight one-bedroom flats, 16 two-bedroom flats and 16 three-bedroom homes on Grange Yard, in Grange Lane.

Cheshire West and Chester Council planning officers had recommended the scheme for approval, despite a 93-signature petition against it, as well as 41 letters of objection.

But at a planning meeting, members voted to defer the matter until next month’s meeting in order to ask highways officers more questions about the possible impact on Winsford’s roads.

Mr Finney told the committee that his initial application in 2016 was for 52 homes, before this had been reduced following cooperation with planning officers.

“The Finney family have been involved in the building industry in mid Cheshire for over 100 years, and we’ve owned Grange Yard since the 1960s,” he said.

“It was used as a builder’s yard from the 1920s, but we no longer need this large area of land, and most of our work is sourced from specialist suppliers and manufacturers in mid Cheshire.

“CWaC has indicated there is a housing shortfall in Winsford, and with this in mind we’ve decided to create Grange Yard for residential development.”

Cllr Michael Baynham, Conservative member for Winsford Over and Verdin, had called the application in for discussion by the committee.

In a statement read out on his behalf, Cllr Baynham said he was concerned the homes would not be in keeping with the area’s ‘distinctive architecture’, and that there would be a severe impact on roads in the area - which he claimed are ‘close to breaking point’.

Cllr Don Beckett, Labour member for Winsford Over and Verdin, added: “It’s dangerous that kids are walking alongside that big road and there are such big traffic jams, so I will be voting against this proposal as I feel the site is better suited to industrial purposes.”

Winsford Town Council had previously recommended the application was rejected as the site is not earmarked for housing in the town’s neighbourhood plan.

Cllr Chris Whitehurst, Conservative member for Malpas, suggested the scheme would damage all neighbourhood plans by ‘brushing them aside’.

But Cllr Gill Watson, Labour member for Newton, welcomed the application.

“I think it’s great to see more housing on a brownfield site, a very sustainable site, very close to Winsford town centre and very accessible,” she said.

After a vote to approve the scheme was rejected by five votes to six, members agreed to defer the item until the next meeting on May 8, when a highways officer will be in attendance to answer councillors’ questions.