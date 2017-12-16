Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work continues apace on a state-of-the-art new £15m care home in Chester, which is now just three months away from completion.

The build is well over half way at the ‘new generation’ 81-bed care facility on Heath Lane.

The external brickwork and roof tiling are complete meaning the building is now watertight, and the 30 plus contractors and tradesmen on site are working hard on the interior to ensure the development remains ahead of schedule and ready for its planned opening in February 2018.

Known as Grosvenor Manor, the expertly designed, impressive care facility is the latest for New Care, one of the UK’s fastest growing development-led care home operators, and part of the award-winning McGoff Group.

When complete, Grosvenor Manor will cater for the aspiring needs of its Chester and district residents, providing the highest standards of safety, comfort and care.

It will offer high quality, person-centred care and an exceptional clinical offering, including residential, nursing and specialist dementia care services.

The care home will also feature a high specification finish and will be decorated by an interior designer, creating a stylish yet comfortable, practical and safe space.

In addition to communal lounges, formal dining rooms and landscaped gardens, residents at Grosvenor Manor will enjoy the privacy of their own spacious bedroom, complete with en suite wet room, and a host of hotel-style services including fine dining, a hair salon and nail bar, and a busy and varied programme of daily activities.

The care home will also create approximately 70 local jobs.

CEO at New Care Chris McGoff said: “It’s less than three months until we open Grosvenor Manor and I am delighted with the progress that is being made on site. Build is advancing into the final stages and the team is already working on the interior so we’re well on track to complete in February 2018.

“Grosvenor Manor is an expertly designed, purpose-built care facility that will provide first class care services in a stylish setting. We remain committed to improving the standards of care across the UK, and are fully confident that Grosvenor Manor will be a much welcomed addition to Chester.”

For further information on Grosvenor Manor, please contact Dawn Collett on 0161 905 0760 or email enquiries@newcarehomes.com.

Alternatively, visit www.newcarehomes.com .