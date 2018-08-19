Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Runners in their hundreds are expected to take part in a new 10km race through the Duke of Westminster’s Eaton Park on September 15 in aid of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre, the world leading clinical rehabilitation centre for the armed forces.

A limited number of spaces remain to enter the unique chip-timed race on roads through the 800 acre deer park on the Eaton Estate near Chester, home of the Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family, on Saturday, September 15.

The race – which is open to all ages and levels of fitness and includes a separate children’s race – is being held by kind permission of the Duke of Westminster and the Duchess of Westminster, in aid of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) near Loughborough which was the initiative of the 6th Duke of Westminster, Gerald Grosvenor, who personally led the charity fundraising drive with a founding gift of £70m.

Peter Doyle of the Grosvenor Estate and chair of the DNRC charity said: “The DNRC is a fantastic facility which has been gifted to the nation and will be treating members of the armed forces from across the UK by the end of this year.

“It is a £300m programme to provide a purpose-built successor to the existing defence rehabilitation establishment at Headley Court in Surrey treating injured soldiers, sailors and airmen.

“There is also the opportunity to change the way in which clinical rehabilitation from trauma injury is made available to civilians — creating, on the same site, the first ever specialist facility open to the public.

“To-date £270m has been raised from donations by individuals, charitable foundations and companies.

“Staff on the Eaton Estate are supporting the DNRC through their fundraising activities this year and have organised what will be a great event whilst raising money for a very worthy cause.”

There will be prizes for first male and first female and every runner will receive a t-shirt and medal.

The event has been made possible by the kind support of presenting sponsors Brabners, along with sponsorship from Glenbrook, Bespoke Hotels and the Chester Grosvenor and Strutt and Parker, with water provided by Wenlock Spring.

To enter the race and for more information please visit www.eatonestate.niftyentries.com/Eaton-Park-10k-2018

For more information on the DNRC and/or to donate, visit www.thednrc.org.uk