Charities are being offered free places in a new 10k race through a mid Cheshire woodland.

The first Anderton Boat Lift 10k trail race and fun run will take place on Sunday, May 20.

To mark the event the Canal and River Trust attraction near Northwich is offering 20 free running places on the 10K race to charities who want to enter sponsored runners.

The new run will take place at 10.30am through the nearby picturesque and historic Marbury Park, part of the 1,000-acre Northwich Woodlands.

The one-mile fun run will be held at 10am with both races due to start at the spectacular boat lift known as the Cathedral of the Canals.

The event is being organised by national race organisers Time2Run from Bolton.

Graham Wood, duty manager at the attraction, said: “For some time we have considered holding a race here and we are delighted that this is now going ahead.

“We welcome applications from local charities that would like to fundraise by entering runners in the race and have 20 free places. We hope this will be a great fundraising opportunity.”

He continued: “Before and after the race all the runners and their families will have free access to the historic Anderton Boat Lift’s site meaning they can enjoy looking at the world’s first successful boat lift as well as taking advantage of its shop, tree-top coffee shop and exhibition area.

“Children can also enjoy the lift’s new £50,000 play area.”

The historic boat lift sits in a spectacular location between the River Weaver and the Trent and Mersey Canal.

Phil Eccleston, Time2Run race organiser, said: “The lift is an ideal location for a run because it has ample parking, a large site for runners to gather and is located very close to great trails for off-road running through the nearby woodlands. I think runners will find this new run really enjoyable.

“Competitors will be individually timed and later we will announce the names of elite runners.”

He added: “All runners will receive a bespoke Anderton Boat Lift medal and goody bag. There will also be a chance to purchase a lift-branded t-shirt.”

The boat lift was restored in 2002 after a £7m restoration made possible due to a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

For further information on how charities can reserve a free place email Graham.wood@canalrivertrust.org.uk.

Tickets for the 10K race cost £18 (£16 if affiliated to UK Athletics) and £5 per person for the one-mile fun run.

Advance tickets can be booked online at www.time2runevents.co.uk.