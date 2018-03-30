Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award winning theatre in Neston has launched another new initiative.

Little Actors Theatre Company, which now occupies Neston Theatre Arts in Brook Street, is offering a 12 month trial of a theatre club for adults with the support of Neston Town Council.

The weekly sessions will be two hours long and will be held at Neston Theatre Arts. The group will be led by professional actor Mike Lockley with a range of skills and techniques on offer.

These will include workshops in acting and theatre, sessions exploring Shakespeare and other works of interest and workshops specialising in public speaking.

The acting and theatre workshops will develop communication skills, build confidence and promote friendships through the camaraderie of the team.

Public speaking sessions will lead to the opportunity to take public speaking exams through LAMDA, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, whose exams have national and internationally recognised standards.

There will also be in house presentations and showcases held at Neston Theatre Arts.

The fee will be £5 per session, booked termly, with 50% discounts offered for low income club members.

The start date is Thursday, April 19 with the club meeting from 11am to 1pm every Thursday.

“No experience is necessary,” says the theatre’s artistic director Samantha Giblin.

The theatre has already launched a new Over 50s Theatre Group with funding support from Brightlife Cheshire.

The aim of the group, for those who fancy ‘a bit of creative camaraderie, fun and friendship’ is to create a new play for entry in the Leverhulme Drama Festival in April 2019. The festival takes place in The Gladstone Theatre in Port Sunlight.

Again led by Mike Lockley the group meets weekly to brainstorm, improvise, devise, write and perform a piece of theatre.

With support from Samantha Giblin, participants also source or make their own props, costumes and set as well as learning a range of technical skills.