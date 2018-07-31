Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theatrically minded youngsters in Neston will be able to follow in the footsteps of the world’s greatest showman.

Award winning Little Actors Theatre will be offering a summer performing arts course for five to 16-year-olds based on the theme of the American musical film The Greatest Showman. The film’s story is about the rise of American showman Phineas Taylor Barnum who founded the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

On offer are a course for 8-16-year-olds running from August 13-17 and one for 5-8-year-olds from August 20-24. Both will run at Neston Theatre Arts on Brook Street, Neston taking place every day from 10am-3pm.

Children will be involved in drama, singing and dance to create a story based on the popular film.

The course leader will be professional actor Leila Chebbi who has recently been touring with Liverpool based Travelled Companions. The cost is £80 for the whole week with 50% concessions available thanks to support from Neston borough councillors Andy Williams and Louise Gittins.

Places are limited. To get booked in contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or www.littleactorstheatre.com

Each course will finish with a show and presentation of certificates to which parents, family and friends are invited.