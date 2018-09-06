Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retirement homes scheme in place of a former Royal British Legion club in Willaston has been rejected by councillors.

McCarthy and Stone had lodged plans for 35 one and two-bedroom apartments complete with landscaped gardens and on-site parking in Hooton Road.

The project, which had been recommended for approval, would have entailed the demolition of the former British Legion social club.

But a proposal before Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s planning committee to refuse the application was carried by eight votes for to one.

Visiting ward councillor Myles Hogg was among those who spoke against the application.

Members recognised the need for this type of accommodation in Willaston but expressed concern over the height and scale of the proposed development for the size of the plot. They were worried about the adverse impact this would have on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties in terms of it being overbearing, overlooking the homes and loss of light.

Minutes reflect that committee members also felt the design was out of keeping with the character of the surrounding area. Concern was expressed the proposed parking provision was inadequate and did not take account of visitor parking.

The application was refused on grounds the proposed development, by virtue of its scale and layout, would appear unduly dominant in the street scene and fail to respect the character of the neighbourhood.

Also the scheme, due to its layout and design, would result in overlooking and overshadowing of neighbouring residential properties with a ‘significant adverse impact on the quality of life’ of existing residents.