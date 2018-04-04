Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much loved recreation centre is shortly to reopen following a £2.2m makeover.

Neston Recreation Centre on Raby Park Road, affectionately known as Neston Rec, will re-open to reveal its new look on Tuesday, April 17.

Operator Brio Leisure, the borough council’s leisure arm, is looking forward to welcoming residents back following the massive £2.2m facelift.

The community interest company with leisure complexes across Cheshire West and Chester says it is eager to showcase the ‘huge range of improvements’ at the centre and promote the facility as an improved hub for the community.

Brio Leisure chairman and Neston resident Anthony Annakin-Smith, said: “The centre is now a much more attractive place to visit and we hope many more residents will come and see what’s on offer.

“The improvements made will encourage more participation in sports and activities and in turn help improve the wellbeing of the 31,000 residents living in and around Neston.”

Mr Annakin-Smith says he is ‘confident’ the centre will become a popular space for community groups as well as those looking for first class leisure and fitness facilities.

The improvements include a contemporary frontage and reception area with new changing rooms, a revamped gym and spaces for fitness classes and community use.

Brio explains it has been able to increase the opening hours for members using the centre which is now available from 6.30am every weekday and from 8am at the weekend.

Previously it was shared with the adjoining Neston High School but the improvements now mean the school, which itself now occupies new build, has separate entrance arrangements and the centre’s increased area enables both to use the site at the same time.

Centre manager Lesley Finnigan says the new areas are light and airy in the gym and there is a great viewing area for the pool along with upgraded swimming changing rooms and a new community room for meetings and parties.

“There’s a new fitness studio on the ground floor which means we will have heaps of new fitness classes on offer plus we’ll have plenty of yoga and pilates,” she added.

There will be a dedicated spin studio featuring a virtual spinning experience which will help beginners to learn the ropes and members wanting to fit in a spin class at a time that suits them.

Brio is offering the rest of April for free to fitness fans signing up to a membership by April 16.

Managing director of Brio Leisure Elly McFahn said: “This is the first major refurbishment in this building since it was opened in 1974 and reinforces Brio’s commitment to supporting fitness, fun and health for the whole community.”

The investment includes £500,000 worth of National Lottery funding from Sport England particularly to improve the experience for swimmers.

Brio and the borough council worked with Neston Town Council and Neston High School on the refurbishments.

Borough council director Lisa Harris said: “The multi-million pound improvements to the recreation centre in Neston will deliver a modern centre which the whole community can enjoy.

“The revamped facilities on offer will help to improve people’s health and wellbeing, support the recommendations outlined in Neston’s neighbourhood plan and become a community hub for the people of Neston.”