Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have appeared in court following a 'disturbance' outside a Neston pub.

Police were called to an incident in Parkgate Road shortly after 10pm on Sunday, May 19.

Officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested two local men on suspicion of a number of offences.

David James Walker, 51, of Spenser Road, Neston, was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Jake Kurtis Walker, 23, of Mayfield Gardens, Neston, has since been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The pair appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 22, where they were remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Chester Crown Court on June 16, 2018.