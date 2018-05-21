Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been charged following what police described as ‘reports of a fight where weapons were used’.

Detectives had launched a witness appeal in relation to the incident which happened in Parkgate Road, Neston, about 10pm on Saturday, May 19.

Today police confirmed two men had been charged.

David Walker, 51, of Spenser Road, Neston , has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Jake Walker, 23, of Mayfield Gardens, Neston, has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.

They will next appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 22.