Appalling reliability on the Wrexham-Bidston rail route through Neston and the need for a half hourly service have again been raised by Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab).

Mr Madders has pressed the Government for action on the line having promised to raise the profile of the issue nationally when he first stood for Parliament in 2015.

He has called on the Government to provide an update on their plans for the route after the Chancellor committed to funding a business case for improvements in the Budget last autumn.

The line, which offers an hourly service to Neston and connections to Liverpool, is often cited as one of the most unreliable in the country according to the MP.

Since his election he has teamed up with Neston Town Council and local residents to call for improvements to be made.

Speaking at Wales Questions, Mr Madders said: “My constituents were pleased to see a commitment to fund a business case to improve the Wrexham to Bidston line in the autumn Budget but we have not actually had any progress since then.

“We would really like to see some improvements in both efficiency and frequency on that line so can the secretary of state update us on what progress has been made with respect to that?”

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns (Con) said he was ‘grateful’ to Mr Madders and Wrexham MP Ian Lucas (Lab) who had both highlighted the importance of the line.

“It forms part of our cross-border growth strategy and is reflected in the UK’s industrial strategy,” he said. “I spoke with the Welsh Government’s Transport Minister to discuss the project and we will be updating (Mr Madders and Mr Lucas) and the House in due course.”

Commenting afterwards, Mr Madders said: “When I first stood for Parliament, I promised to put this issue on the national agenda and so I was very pleased to see the need to improve this vitally important transport link referenced in the Budget.

“But we need more than just warm words from ministers.

“It is clear to everyone in Neston that we need to see the frequency of this service increased to half-hourly as soon as possible as well as firm action taken on the frankly appalling reliability issues.

“I will continue to put pressure on the Government publicly and privately to ensure that this issue is not kicked into the long grass and that we will finally see a decent rail service in Neston.”

The refurbished rolling stock used on the Wrexham-Bidston line dates back to the mid 1980s.