Teenagers from Neston High School braved the dragons and helped children and young adults with life limiting illnesses and their families.

The budding entrepreneurs from year 11 at the Raby Park Road school took part in the Manchester Airport Dragons’ Den Enterprise competition.

Their team Starlights initially entered the first Den back in October last year to pitch their recycled bottle light product in the hope of securing a £100 investment.

True to form they took the challenge in their stride and responded ‘very well’ to some extremely tough questions, packing a real punch and earning praise from the dragons for their ‘superb product’, business acumen, wit and ability to think on their feet.

The teenagers received ‘high praise’ for their enterprise as well as the full £100 investment.

The five strong team of Josh Leadbitter, Matthew Garside, Jess Humphreys, Mollie Jones and Abi Berrington, all from the school’s year 11 BTEC business course, raised an impressive £655 profit which has been donated to Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The hospices care for children, young adults and their families from across Cheshire, Shropshire and North and Mid Wales.

Hannah Penney, area fundraiser for Hope House, said: “On behalf of everyone at Hope House I would like to pass on our thanks to the students who took part in this fantastic enterprise competition as well as everyone who supported their fundraising too.

“It is only with the wonderful support from the local community that Hope House can aim to be there for every mum, dad, brother and sister who needs them.”

Hannah added: “The students’ idea was brilliant and very popular too. They should be extremely proud of what they have achieved and we hope they enjoyed taking part.”