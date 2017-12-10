Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hair stylists came out on top when Neston held its annual business awards.

Enterprises from throughout the area gathered at Elephant Coffee on Neston High Street for a Christmas celebration with a handful of wins on offer.

Hosted by Neston and District Chamber of Trade and Neston Town Council, the event was in its third year. For the second time the public had been asked to nominate their favourite business for ‘best customer service’.

Taking that honour was relative newcomer Towey’s Unisex Hair, Beauty and Tanning Salon established a little over a year ago at The Cross.

Accepting the award from Neston mayor Pat Kynaston, owner June Towey professed herself to be ‘delighted’ to have been nominated by such a large number of happy clients.

At the opposite end of the timescale came Salon Dene on Chester Road, handed the award for long-standing business in the year they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Accepting the award was well known Neston resident Val Hatton who took over the business from Dene herself 46 years ago. Val said: “I am surprised and delighted to accept this and to still be able to work myself. If you enjoy what you do it’s very easy!”

Neston Town Council awarded Sion Jones from Station House Nurseries in Burton the market trader of the year title for the second year running in recognition of his efforts on behalf of the whole market.

This year Sion wasn instrumental in publishing a market traders’ calendar to raise money for local charity Mathews and Monk.

The final award of the evening was the Neston and District Chamber of Trade Chairman’s Award, with current chairman David Clarke from Rightway Ltd honouring Emma and Adam Mitchell of the Elephant Collective.

David said: “They took a great risk in starting their venture, some people said Nestonians won’t appreciate a quality product, or words to that effect, however those doom-mongers have been well and truly proved wrong.

“These entrepreneurs were, in my opinion, the catalyst to change in Neston, they have shown that investment in Neston is worthwhile.

“In many ways our high street looks better than it has for years, we have major brands like Boots, together with independents such as Cubbins, we have a vibrant café scene developing and a choice of restaurants, we even have a travel agent back in the town.”

The mayor said: “I am delighted to be present this evening. Neston Town Council recognises how hard businesses are working and very much appreciate those efforts, you are all a credit to the town.”