Under 12 girls team Neston Nomads were surprised at a training session with an appearance from their Liverpool Ladies FC (LLFC) heroes after winning Avon’s nationwide Hair Do Headers Chick Shots Challenge.

Based in Neston, the U12s team took on the challenge following the launch of the competition in FA Girls Football Week as part of Avon and LLFC’s shared ambition to give more girls and women the confidence to get involved in football.

Grassroots teams were asked to recreate LLFC’S Header Challenge, with the Neston Nomads U12s players, coach and parents involved in their take on the video in which the Cheshire team showed off their football skills with some added flare.

Their winning video saw the girls team enjoy a surprise training and meet and greet session with Liverpool Ladies stars Niamh Charles, Ali Johnson and Ellie Fletcher, as well as looking forward to exclusive match-day hospitality tickets at an upcoming LLFC game.

The Chick Shots Challenge is part of Avon’s ongoing partnership with LLFC. In April Avon became the team’s first independent shirt sponsor to that of its male counterpart and the first ever female-focused brand to sponsor an FA Women’s Super League club.

Since the launch, Avon and LLFC have been working together to inspire girls and women to achieve their ambitions on and off the pitch.

Kicking off the campaign was Fiercely Feminine, a film featuring LLFC players, smashing the perception that as a female sportswoman you can’t be both.

The Hair Do Headers Chick Shots Challenge was created to reinforce this, and to involve grassroots teams across the UK in the partnership.

LLFC footballer Niamh Charles said: “Neston Nomads were really enthusiastic and well worthy winners of the Hair Do Headers Challenge.

“It was amazing to surprise the team, just before Christmas as well, and we loved being a part of their training session.

“We’re looking forward to supporting more grassroots teams with Avon as our partnership continues.”

Director of beauty and advertising at Avon UK Stephen Rendu said: “The main objective for our partnership with Liverpool Ladies FC is to inspire women all over the world to be whatever they want to be - and drive real change in women’s football.

“The Hair Do Headers entry from Neston Nomads was a reminder of exactly how important this partnership is in shining the spotlight on grassroots sport.

“The U12s went above and beyond to recreate the challenge and it was amazing to see their coach Rob and their parents supporting and getting involved.”

Manager of the Under 12s Neston Nomads team Rob Lawton said: “I’m so proud of the team and everything they have achieved.

“They are a dedicated, fun and hugely talented group of girls and I see a bright future ahead for all of them.

“We had a lot of fun filming this video and the girls were over the moon when they got to meet some of their favourite players.

“We can’t wait to see the Liverpool Ladies play and are really grateful to Avon and LLFC for the opportunity.”