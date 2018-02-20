Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christian Aid organisers in Neston are already looking forward to another busy fundraising year.

Neston and District Christian Aid committee’s first event will be the traditional sponsored walk on Saturday, March 17 leaving the United Reformed Church Hall on Moorside Lane at 9am.

Walkers will venture along the Wirral Way and across the golf course to Gayton where refreshments will be served.

The return trip will take in the edge of the Dee marshes to the old baths at Parkgate then back along the Wirral Way for home-made soup and bread which will be on offer in the URC hall.

Sponsorship forms are available from the Christian Aid representatives of churches in the area or from Lynne Vaughan on 0151 336 8920.

The committee says it has just looked back on 2017 ‘with pride’.

To celebrate 60 years of Christian Aid Week, Christian Aid presented diamond awards to people who had made outstanding contributions with organiser Lynne Vaughan being recognised for all the work she has done in Liverpool, Ellesmere Port and Neston since 1958.

A posthumous award was given for Ken Hulme who worked tirelessly for Christian Aid for many years and initiated the Neston committee’s sponsored walks.

Lynne’s award was presented at the Christian Aid Week service at Christ Church in Willaston with Lynne saying: “I feel very privileged to receive a diamond award for being one of their volunteers for 59 years.

“I will be accepting it also on behalf of all those collectors and committee members who have been co-workers in the work of Christian Aid. I count them all as dear friends.”

Ken’s award was presented to his widow Barbara Hulme in Cornwall where she now lives.

Last year’s sponsored walk raised over £1,700, the house-to-house collection in Christian Aid Week in May raised more than £6,000 and collections at Gordale added over £450.

Treasurer Eileen Ward said: “We would like to thank all the walkers and their sponsors, the volunteers who collected, and all the members of the public in Burton, Neston and Willaston who gave so generously.”

The work continued in July with Linda Jones of Dovecote Nurseries, Burton organising afternoon tea in her garden and raising over £1,000.

Eileen revealed at the time: “Linda had said she didn’t want it publicised too widely as she was afraid she’d run out of cakes. But cakes and people kept arriving, dozens of them. The weather was beautiful, the garden even more beautiful and the cakes delicious.”

For the Christmas Appeal in December local volunteers collected more than £470 at Gordale and volunteer bag-packers and collectors raised over £1,000 at Sainsbury’s with all of this doubled by Government.

Lynne Vaughan added: “All of this money will go to help mothers feed and educate their children to give the next generation a better start in life.”