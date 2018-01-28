Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Neston athlete raced from the USA to Canada and back to fundraise for his local talking newspaper.

Roger Comish tackled the Detroit Marathon in North America to raise money for the Ellesmere Port and Neston Talking Newspaper.

The run starts in Detroit in the USA and goes across the Ambassador suspension bridge spanning the Detroit River into Windsor, Canada’s southernmost city before returning to the USA via a tunnel under the river.

Mr Comish raised £250 in sponsorship and Innospec, the company he works for on Oil Sites Road, Ellesmere Port, provided double that amount making a total donation to the charity of £750.

The talking newspaper provides a weekly news and magazine recording to blind and visually impaired people in the Ellesmere Port and Neston area.

It is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations and fundraising to finance its work.