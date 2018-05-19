Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lifetime’s experience of making ordinary gardens more wildlife friendly is to be on offer.

Wildlife gardening expert Chris Baines is appearing at Ness Botanic Gardens this month in support of Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

On Saturday, May 26 he will be giving a talk entitled Gardening for Wildlife where he will share his lifetime’s expertise of the practical ways in which domestic gardens can be made more welcoming for wildlife.

The award-winning writer and presenter has made regular television appearances over the years including BBC Gardeners’ World and Countryfile. He has also written a number of books including How to Make a Wildlife Garden which has inspired generations of gardeners.

Chris famously created the first ever wildlife garden to be allowed at Chelsea Flower Show back in 1985 with the theme now a staple of all flower shows around the UK.

During his talk he will discuss suitable plants for pollinators and the many ways in which nesting boxes, bird feeders, ponds and other features can turn a garden, courtyard or balcony into a safe haven for wildlife.

Wild bee expert George Pilkington, the inventor of award-winning nest boxes for bees, will also be taking part in the event.

The dramatic decline in bee populations has led him to research their behaviour and what can be done to reverse the trend. George will talk through his wild bee conservation projects and demonstrate some of his many inventions.

“We are delighted to welcome these two wildlife gardening experts,” said Jo Darlington at Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

“They are both so knowledgeable and will truly inspire their audience to go home and take a look at their own gardens with wildlife in mind.”

Chris Baines will also be signing copies of his latest book RHS Companion to Wildlife Gardening at the end of the talk.

The session starts at 11am and tickets are £10 which also entitle people to a reduced entry of £4 to the gardens. Tickets can be purchased by calling 01948 820728 or through booking online at www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/whats-on.