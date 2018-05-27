Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ness Botanic Gardens is inviting budding wildlife explorers to join its latest BioBlitz event on Saturday, June 9.

The Big Wildlife Count is open to all ages and is aiming to find and record more than 1,000 different species of birds, animals and insects across the day – beating the 929 recorded at their last BioBlitz event in 2014.

There will also be a host of other exciting wildlife activities on offer including falconry displays, puppet shows, explorer’s trails, minibeast hunts and even worm charming.

If the lure of the dark is more appealing then you can join the team on the eve of the BioBlitz on Friday, June 8, for a twilight stroll around Ness and discover the fascinating nocturnal world of bats.

Listen to their normally secret calls on bat detectors, and if you are lucky you will see the bats as they fly overhead to feed at dusk!

Jess Mehers, wildlife gardener at Ness, said: “This is a great opportunity to come along for the day and become a wildlife explorer.

“You can discover what’s living right on your doorstep and all the wonderful plants and wildlife we have at Ness.”

The Bat Walks take place on Friday, June 8 and are suitable for ages from eight years. Ticket costs apply.

Ness BioBlitz 2018 takes place on Saturday, June 9, with all activities included in the normal garden admission with children under five free.

For more information and booking visit: http://www.nessgardens.org.uk/