The weather may have been fierce this week but high winds were no match for the massive Airbus Beluga.

The aircraft, which transports the wings made at the Airbus factory in Broughton, had a little wobble when it came in to land at Hawarden Airport during strong winds.

But as our sister site The Daily Post reports the plane had no trouble correcting itself and landed safely.

The Beluga had flown more than 600 miles from the Airbus base in Toulouse to the Broughton base, which employs more than 7,000 people.

The Airbus A300-600ST made its first flight in March 1996.

Plans are currently underway to replace the Beluga with the Airbus Beluga XL, which is set to become operational in 2019.

