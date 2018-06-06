Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester man has been jailed for eight years and will be on the sex offenders' register for life after being found guilty of rape.

Neil James Shaw, 34, of Lincoln Road, Blacon, was convicted on May 25 by a jury at Chester Crown Court of rape, common assault, putting a person in fear of violence and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

The court heard how Shaw, who was in a relationship with his victim, verbally abused her on a regular basis calling her a 'dirty dog' and a 'fat mess' and would stop her seeing friends and family.

He would repeatedly demand money from her to fund his drug and alcohol habit and said in court she was 'just someone who funded his drug habit'.

When the victim was at work Shaw would send threatening messages and voicemails and on one occasion, tried to take his victim’s phone off her.

She refused, prompting him to pull her hair and push her, causing bruising, and refused to let her leave her own home.

Shaw also raped his victim by refusing to stop during consensual sex despite the victim becoming upset and telling him 'no' and to 'stop'.

After the rape, he allegedly told her: 'It’s not rape if it’s your bird'.

The victim said after her conviction: “If people read this article and are going through what I went through, I hope it gives them the strength to come forward. People will believe you.

“Nobody should make you feel that low about yourself when they are in the wrong. If I have saved one person by them reading this then that’s more than enough for me.”

Shaw has 28 previous convictions for 57 offences, including 12 for assault, the majority of which were against women. He also has four restraining orders against him for five different women.

Investigating Officer, PC Kelly Birch of the Dedicated Rape Unit, said: “Neil Shaw is a dangerous and violent individual who has a history of targeting women, not only to physically assault but to manipulate and use to fund his drug and alcohol addictions.

“The victim in this case has been incredibly brave in coming forward and reporting what has been a very upsetting and traumatic experience.

“I welcome the custodial sentence, not only in the protection of the victim but to protect other potential victims of Neil Shaw.

“The victim has been supported throughout the investigation by a domestic abuse worker, a specialist sexual violence advisor, police and witness service, who supported her throughout the court process, enabling her to provide her evidence in court.

“I would encourage members of the public to come forward in reporting these serious offences to Cheshire police.”