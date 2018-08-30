Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE mum of inspirational Elle Morris has raised more than £3,000 in memory of her ‘brave little angel’.

Becky Whitfield took part in a gruelling 65km cross-Peak District challenge in memory of the 11-year-old who sadly passed away in January.

Becky promised her daughter she would continue to work for greater awareness of cystic fibrosis and raise money to help find a cure.

The walk, which covered about 40 miles and started in the picturesque market town of Castleton, headed for the summit of the mighty Mam Tor.

The route then passed through the world-famous grounds of Chatsworth Estate and up towards some spectacular scenery and incredible 360 views at Curbar Edge before the final section of the route taking in the quaint villages of Bamford and Hope Valley before arriving safely back in Castleton.

Becky and her team which included friends Liz, Sarah, Amanda, Erica, Katy and driver Lucy took over 17 hours to complete the walk, raising £3,189.68.

Speaking before the challenge she said: “Waking up each morning living that nightmare and realisation again that my beautiful girl is no longer here is a constant anxiety every single day.

“Elle is the reason I grieve, but she is also the reason why I tell myself I have to live life to the full, to learn new things, to appreciate nature, to take any and every opportunity possible, to be kind, to love, to be honest and to carry out her wishes to find a cure for cystic fibrosis, raise funds and awareness and promote organ donation.

“I am so proud of my special little brave angel and it was such an honour to be her mummy.”

Elle – who worked closely with the Cystic Fibrosis Trust during her short life – featured in the national media when she bravely made a list of 10 wishes for her 10th birthday in January 2016.

These included meeting Simon Cowell, Olly Murs and Rita Ora, making a music video, promoting organ donation and being a princess for a day.

Elle carried out each wish and in July last year underwent a double lung transplant.

Tragically, complications set in when microbacterium abscesses, which originally infected her lungs, got into her bones.

She died at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in January.

Following the completion of the walk Becky made a heartfelt video thanking everyone who had supported her, the team and the Elle’s Wishes campaign.

Becky said: “In her 11 years Elle taught me so much more about life and how you should live, be brave, strong, independent – believe and hope and embrace everyday and special moments.

“That was why I took part in Great Strides to keep Elle’s legacy and memory alive.”

For more on cystic fibrosis, and the work of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, go to www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk and search Elle’s Wishes on Facebook.