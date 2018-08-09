Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Park rangers have conducted a search of a woodland area where a number of dogs have received serious injuries just seconds after entering.

There have been reports of at least three dogs having to have emergency veterinary treatment after becoming wounded during a walk in Stanney Woods .

One owner has had to pay hundreds of pounds in vet fees after her dog's leg was slashed during a recent walk, but despite the same thing happening to a number of animals over the last few months, the mystery of what is causing the injuries still remains after rangers conducted a thorough search of the area and found nothing.

Cllr Karen Shore, Cheshire West and Chester Council's cabinet member for environment, said: “I was sorry to hear about the injuries to dogs walking in Stanney Woods.

"Our rangers searched the area as soon as they heard about the dogs, they followed the route that the dogs were reported to be walking in and nothing was found within the boundary of the woods.





“I would ask dog owners to be vigilant and if any potential dangers are spotted, we will take immediate action.”

Kristina Edwards, whose spaniel Beau got a nasty injury during an evening walk last Sunday, said: "I don't know what he caught himself on to sustain such a nasty injury as he darts all over the place being a spaniel, and I was more concerned about getting him to the vets to even start looking.

"How can a pleasant walk turn into a disaster with a very deep wound? My poor dog is now in the vet under anaesthetic and an operation in hand. I’m absolutely heartbroken."