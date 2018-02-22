Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does anybody out there know the meaning of this banner being towed behind a plane in the skies above Chester this afternoon (Thursday, February 22)?

The Chronicle newsroom spotted it as did Andy Scargill from Parkgate Road who was quick to take a snap with his telephoto lens.

As the small aircraft headed in the direction of Wales it pulled a banner which read: 'Labour - Darkest Hour UK'.

Andy said: "I googled the exact wording and the nearest I could get was the film 'Darkest Hour' about Churchill but the wording made me suspicious it may be a political stunt."

The last time a similar banner was towed behind a plane it was instigated by Chester businessman and charity worker Adam Dandy, whose message read 'Peace and Love to all from Dandys'.

But Mr Dandy, who told The Chronicle he was non-political, confirmed the banner was nothing to do with him on this occasion.