Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog walkers in Ellesmere Port are growing increasingly concerned after a number of pets suffered serious injuries following a walk in Stanney Woods.

At least three dogs have had to receive emergency veterinary treatment after sustaining 'nasty' wounds during a walk in the nature reserve.

Owner Kristina Edwards took her spaniel Beau for what she hoped would be a 'pleasant evening walk' last night (Sunday, August 6) and said within 30 seconds of entering the woods he was 'severely hurt'.

Kristina said: "I don't know what he caught himself on to sustain such a nasty injury as he darts all over the place being a spaniel, and I was more concerned about getting him to the vets to even start looking.

"How can a pleasant walk turn into a disaster with a very deep wound? My poor dog is now in the vet under anaesthetic and an operation in hand. I’m absolutely heartbroken."

Explaining that the incident happened at the main entrance with the barrier and car park, Kristina, who is relieved to now have Beau back home and stitched up, added: "My dog ran straight ahead then ran to the ditches on the right and then to the left in the undergrowth.

"It’s when he came out of the undergrowth he just sat still in the middle of the pathway in shock. It was literally 30 seconds on entering the woods.



"Thankfully a team of rangers are going to search the area to prevent this happening again."

Meanwhile, two other dog owners also described their experiences in Stanney Woods on the Pride in the Port Facebook page, with one saying she had to pay hundreds of pounds in vet fees after her dog's leg was slashed during a walk in the woods.

And another owner's dog had to have surgery for a 'huge gash' in her side and was left in a 'sorry state'.

She wrote: "It was a dreadful time, she needed drains top and bottom and had to wear a kiddies t-shirt for 10 days to stop her scratching and licking.

"I went back to the spot but couldn’t see anything. There are a lot of sharp branches sticking up though I think she may have landed on one.

She added: "I hope news spreads far and wide and dogs are kept on a long leash in these woods."

Cheshire West and Chester Council have been informed and are investigating.