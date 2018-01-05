The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire dad struck down by 'head crushing' Aussie flu has said he wouldn't wish the illness on his worst enemy.

Mark Wilde, 51, has been left housebound after contracting the H3N2 strain on New Year's Eve.

His fiancee Clare Roberts and 22-year-old step-daughter Jess have also caught the highly infectious bug, reports MirrorOnline.

Now the family, from Warrington, has offered advice to others who have succumbed to Aussie flu.

(Image: Supplied)

There are two main types of flu - A and B.

One of the strains of influenza circulating the UK this year is a type of A flu known as H3N2.

The particular strain of H3N2 flu that is affecting the UK is similar to the type that Australia suffered from last year.

Dr Richard Pebody, acting head of respiratory diseases at Public Health England, said: "In Australia they saw excess mortality and other hospitalisations and so on due to H3N2."

Dr Pebody said the flu vaccine is currently the best preventative for flu.

He said that while the effectiveness data for this year's flu is not yet available, he hopes the vaccine will provide "reasonable protection" against Australian flu.

"My eyes felt like someone had them in a vice," Mr Wilde said. "I had no energy, wasn't eating and every muscle hurt.

"I think I'm coming out the other end but Clare had her worst night last night.

"It's scary how ill you feel and the fever keeps you awake at all hours."

A UK-wide map showing the worst hit areas recorded "very high" reports in the Cheshire town.

Thankfully, Mr Wilde's five-year-old son Charlie had the flu jab last year and while he has a temperature, is suffering no symptoms of the more serious flu strain.

"Mark works with the public as an engineer and I work with vulnerable adults," Miss Roberts said.

"We couldn't move, let alone go to work, because we were so poorly but I certainly wouldn't of attempted to go to work and spread this further.

"Regular checks of your temperature is something we were doing throughout the day. This meant we were alternating between paracetamol or Lemsip then ibuprofen."

(Image: Supplied)

Aussie flu is officially on the rise as 17 were left flighting for life in the last week, a government report revealed yesterday.

The number of people admitted to intensive care units (ICU) with the deadly illness has almost doubled in the last seven days, according to Public Health England's weekly National Influenza Report.

Between December 21 and December 28, nine people struck down with the H3N2 strain of the infectious disease required specialist treatment and monitoring on an ICU or High Dependency Unit (HDU).

But since December 28, a further eight sufferers have required urgent medical attention.

And a further 112 people were hospitalised outside of emergency care units in comparison to the previous week's five.

Mr Wilde said the best piece of advice he can offer other families struck down with the illness is "stay indoors".

(Image: Supplied)

Symptoms of Aussie flu are similar to those caused by normal flu, but they are more severe.

People should recover from normal flu within a week so, although the cough and fatigue may last longer.

So if you are still really ill after seven days, it is a good indication of something more serious.

Aussie flu can lead to pneumonia and other potentially fatal complications.

"If you're vulnerable, pregnant or elderly, then of course you should go to A&E," Mr Wilde said. "But I think for most people it's important to stay indoors and avoid passing it on to someone else.

"We both work in jobs were we're constantly meeting new people, some of whom are elderly or already ill.

"Stay indoors and get a friend to pick up some medication and post it through the door."

Experts in Ireland revealed on December 31 "less than 10 people" have died from the Aussie flu outbreak.

Doctors are now warning children - particularly those aged between five and 14 - could be most at risk.

Public health officials are urging people who are eligible for the free flu vaccination should "get it without delay".

This year's flu vaccine has been developed to tackle the main strains which are circulating this season, including H3N2.

A number of strains of the virus, but particularly H3N2, led to Australia's worst flu season for nearly a decade.

The arrival of the killer strain comes as NHS England urged hospitals to defer pre-planned operations and routine outpatient appointments until the end of the month.

A subtype of influenza A, the bug mainly affects older people, those with long-term health conditions, pregnant women and children.

As flu viruses are constantly mutating, vaccines to protect against the disease have to change each season.

People are asked to take particular caution to spreading germs by washing their hands more often, covering their mouths and noses when they cough, and cleaning surfaces.