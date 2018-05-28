Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two students will be given the chance of a lifetime to continue their sixth form education at a leading independent college with two unique music scholarships.

Talented singers are being invited to apply for the scholarships at Ellesmere College in Shropshire, with auditions planned for June 7 and 8.

The scholarships are funded by two families with close connections to the college and have already provided a unique opportunity for five students to achieve outstanding academic results and receive world-class music tutoring.

Headmaster of Ellesmere College Brendan Wignall said: “The Mullock Arts Scholarship and the Walker Music Scholarship are now looking for applications for September 2018.

“This is a very exciting moment for anyone interested in the arts and continuing their academic studies too, and we are very much looking forward to hearing from the talented students who wish to apply.

“The scholarships are donated by two families who have a passion for education and love of the arts.”

The Walker Music Scholarship has been presented by Mr and Mrs Walker for the past four years after their daughter came through Ellesmere on a music scholarship and is now a music teacher herself.

The family wanted to give something back to the college as a thank you for the education of their own children and to offer another student the same opportunities they were given.

Mr Walker added: “We are very pleased to be able to create a scholarship to help other talented young musicians.

“We are kept up to date with our students’ achievements and it’s rewarding to see them make progress and gain confidence to take them forward to the next stage of their life.”

The Mullock Arts Scholarship has supported three students through Ellesmere so far and is presented by David and Robyn Mullock who wanted their love of the arts to be passed on to the next generation.

They created a scholarship that supports students with particular music talents through their Sixth Form time at Ellesmere and encourages those students from all backgrounds to apply.

David Mullock said: “We cannot tell you how much pleasure we have had from funding our three previous ‘Mullock Scholars’ – Nia, Beatrice and Elan. Our ongoing friendship with them and their families is a delight.”

The students who audition successfully will join the Ellesmere College Chamber Choir, which recently appeared on BBC television in the corporation’s Songs of Praise Young Choir of the Year competition. The choir has also achieved outstanding success at the Oswestry and Chester Music Festivals, and toured Italy in April singing in prestigious venues such as The Vatican and Pantheon.

Elan Roberts, a Mullock Scholar who is now studying music at the University of Liverpool said: “David and Robyn Mullock provided me with an opportunity I never thought was possible.

“Ellesmere is a very special place and I have been able to achieve outstanding A Level results whilst being part of an award-winning choir with access to first class voice coaching.”

Students wishing to apply for the scholarships can register for an audition online at www.ellesmere.com/contact .

For further details contact the Registrar on 01691 626510 or by email registrar@ellesmere.com.