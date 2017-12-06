Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of murder victim Nicholas Churton paid tribute to a ‘kind, loving and extraordinary character’.

A short statement was released by the family following the sentencing of Mr Churton’s killer Jordan Davidson to 23 years and four months in jail following the brutal murder at the victim’s home in Wrexham.

The statement read: “Nick was kind, loving, and an extraordinary character who enriched the lives of all who knew him. He will be forever in our hearts. We would like to thank those who have supported us throughout this very difficult time.”

After today’s hearing, North Wales Police welcomed the sentence imposed against Jordan Davidson at Mold Crown Court.

Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said on the steps of Mold Crown Court: “Between Wednesday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 28, Jordan Davidson, aged 25, embarked on a catalogue of serious offending in Wrexham town and the vicinity which included the callous and calculating murder of Nicholas Churton, a 67-year-old vulnerable man, who was attacked by Davidson in his own home during the evening of Thursday, March 23.

“Davidson committed further crimes including three robberies, serious assaults and house burglaries. Davidson was identified as a suspect for the murder and a huge manhunt took place to try and locate him.

“When he was found in the rear of a vehicle on Tuesday, March 28, he proceeded to attack arresting officers with a hammer. Furthermore, during his questioning, he attacked one of the interviewing officers and whilst on remand, having been charged with these offences, he stabbed a prison guard causing a significant neck injury.

“The seriousness and level of offending clearly illustrates that Jordan Davidson is an extremely dangerous individual who was prepared to resort to horrific offending in order to fuel his chaotic drug addiction.

“The length of sentence imposed by the judge Lord Justice Clive Lewis clearly illustrates the seriousness of his offending and the danger he poses to the public of North Wales. He will serve a minimum of 23 years before he will be considered for release.

“This has been a very challenging investigation where many innocent lives have been affected by the callous acts of this man. I hope that they will take some comfort from the fact that this man is now in prison for a considerable time and that North Wales will be a safer place.

“I would also like to thank the numerous witnesses who helped us put such a compelling case before the court to help us convict Jordan Davidson.”