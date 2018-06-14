Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a 52-year-old man in Ellesmere Port in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, June 14).

Police were called to an address on Seymour Drive just after 12:30am following reports of an incident.



Paramedics attended the scene and officers discovered a 52-year-old local man with serious injuries who was taken to the Countess of Chester hospital.

However, police have confirmed that he died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.



Detective Inspector Paul Hughes from Cheshire Police Major Investigations Team said: “I would like to reassure the local community that at the current time this appears to be an isolated incident.



“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene in relation to the incident. He is currently being held on suspicion of murder.”



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 92903. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.